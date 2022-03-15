Stadler Rail FY Earnings, 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Stadler Rail FY orders CHF 5,600 million.FY revenue CHF 3,600 million vs. estimate CHF 3,725 millionFY EBIT CHF 224 million vs. estimate CHF 232 millionStadler Rail Outlook for 2022: revenue of CHF 3.7 to 4.0 billion and a stable EBIT …
- (PLX AI) – Stadler Rail FY orders CHF 5,600 million.
- FY revenue CHF 3,600 million vs. estimate CHF 3,725 million
- FY EBIT CHF 224 million vs. estimate CHF 232 million
- Stadler Rail Outlook for 2022: revenue of CHF 3.7 to 4.0 billion and a stable EBIT margin expected
- Consensus was for 2022 revenue of CHF 4.0 billion
- Stadler expects an order intake between CHF 5 billion and 6 billion for the current financial year
- Keeps medium-term target of EBIT margin 8-9%, says to achieve it with a delay of 1-2 years instead of in 2023 as originally planned
- Dividend CHF 0.90 per share
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0