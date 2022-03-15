Veon CEO Says Business Is Strong; to Maintain Financial Discipline
(PLX AI) – Veon CEO says business is strong, and we are well placed to weather the current storm.Veon CEO says continue to maintain financial discipline, underpinned by our strong liquidity position and our resilient operating profile
- (PLX AI) – Veon CEO says business is strong, and we are well placed to weather the current storm.
- Veon CEO says continue to maintain financial discipline, underpinned by our strong liquidity position and our resilient operating profile
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0