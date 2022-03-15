TAG Immobilien 2021 FFO EUR 182 Million; Guidance for 2022 Unchanged
(PLX AI) – TAG Immobilien FY 2021 FFO EUR 182 million.Outlook FY 2022 FFO EUR 188-192 million (unchanged)Dividend per share proposal for FY 2021 at EUR 0.93 (from EUR 0.92) due to FFO I 2021 reaching the upper end of the guidanceExpansion of Poland …
- (PLX AI) – TAG Immobilien FY 2021 FFO EUR 182 million.
- Outlook FY 2022 FFO EUR 188-192 million (unchanged)
- Dividend per share proposal for FY 2021 at EUR 0.93 (from EUR 0.92) due to FFO I 2021 reaching the upper end of the guidance
- Expansion of Poland footprint: Acquisition of ROBYG development platform with a pipeline of c. 25,500 units to create Poland's leading residential landlord - antitrust clearance received, closing expected on 31 March 2022
