Kongsberg Auto Earnings Miss Expectations Amid Strong Supply Chain Headwinds
(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Auto Q4 revenue EUR 205.7 million vs. estimate EUR 253 million.Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 8.3 million vs. estimate EUR 14 millionRevenue decline was mainly driven by the Powertrain & Chassis business unitEBIT strong operational …
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Auto Q4 revenue EUR 205.7 million vs. estimate EUR 253 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 8.3 million vs. estimate EUR 14 million
- Revenue decline was mainly driven by the Powertrain & Chassis business unit
- EBIT strong operational performance was offset by increased cost of raw material, electronic components and resulting freight due to the significant disruptions in the supply chain throughout the automotive sector
- Won't issue 2022 guidance at this time
