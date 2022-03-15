(PLX AI) – Hafnia Q4 net income USD -7.9 million vs. estimate USD -4 million.Going into 2022, Hafnia had a positive view of the product tanker market, expecting increased cargo volumes and longer voyages to meet increasing oil demand and replenish …

Hafnia Q4 Loss Bigger Than Expected; Has Positive View of Tanker Market in 2022

