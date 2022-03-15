Atea Buys KMD's Hardware & Infrastructure Software Business
(PLX AI) – Atea Denmark acquires KMD's hardware- and infrastructure software business.Says business has three-digit million in sales and is well aligned with Atea's operations in Denmark, including products from Atea's strategic partnersThe acquired …
- The acquired business sells hardware and standard software to customers primarily in the Danish market
- The business has 24 employees across three office locations in Denmark
