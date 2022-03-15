Boozt Falls 12% After Nordea Cuts to Sell
(PLX AI) – Boozt shares fell 12% in morning trading after analysts at Nordea cut their recommendation to sell from hold.While Boozt has delivered impressive performance since the start of the pandemic, consumer data is worsening quickly and online …
- While Boozt has delivered impressive performance since the start of the pandemic, consumer data is worsening quickly and online peers such as Zalando have already indicated a sharp slowdown in sales growth and margin contraction, Nordea said
- Nordea set a price target of SEK 130 for Boozt; shares currently at SEK 135
