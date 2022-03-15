Vestas Shares Already Pricing in EU Wind Boost, Danske Says, Reiterating Hold
(PLX AI) – Vestas shares are already pricing in accelerating wind demand as Europe plans to reduce dependence on Russian gas, analysts at Danske said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock. Price target raised to DKK 220 from DKK 185Security of …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas shares are already pricing in accelerating wind demand as Europe plans to reduce dependence on Russian gas, analysts at Danske said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock.
- Price target raised to DKK 220 from DKK 185
- Security of supply is high on the European agenda after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and this may lead to more wind turbine orders for Vestas, but the share price has already reacted accordingly, rising more than 20% since the war started, Danske said
- Vestas may have to cut its guidance for revenue and EBIT margin as planned deliveries to Russia and Ukraine are now unlikely, Danske said
- With some customers likely to hold back on placing order in the short term, the Q1 report may be bearish: Danske
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0