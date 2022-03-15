Ambu Names Thomas Schmidt New CFO
(PLX AI) – Ambu announces Thomas Schmidt as Chief Financial Officer effective 1 June.He succeeds Michael Højgaard who will step down after a decade in the roleSchmidt joins Ambu from a position as General Manager of Roche Pharma Switzerland AG
