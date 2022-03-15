United Says Business Traffic Rebounding Faster Than Expected
(PLX AI) – United Airlines says business traffic rebounding more quickly than expected.Sees very strong leisure demand across most of the network; bookings vs 2019 improved almost 40 points since first week of yearNow expect 2022 capacity to be down …
- (PLX AI) – United Airlines says business traffic rebounding more quickly than expected.
- Sees very strong leisure demand across most of the network; bookings vs 2019 improved almost 40 points since first week of year
- Now expect 2022 capacity to be down high single digits vs 2019
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0