Vestas Gets 86 MW Wind Turbine Order in Argentina

(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured an 86 MW order with Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia S.A. (PCR), for two projects in Argentina.This new order includes 19 V150-4.5 MW turbines as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service …

