Southwest Airlines Raises Q1 Revenue Outlook Amid Strong Bookings
(PLX AI) – Southwest Airlines now sees Q1 revenue down 8-10% compared to 2019, better than down 10-15% previously.Southwest Airlines sees Q1 load factor 75-80% (unchanged)Sees Q1 available seat miles down 9-10% vs 2019, compared to down 9% …
- (PLX AI) – Southwest Airlines now sees Q1 revenue down 8-10% compared to 2019, better than down 10-15% previously.
- Southwest Airlines sees Q1 load factor 75-80% (unchanged)
- Sees Q1 available seat miles down 9-10% vs 2019, compared to down 9% previously
- Says has seen improvements in revenue trends in March 2022 as COVID-19 cases trend downward
- The improvement in the Company's first quarter 2022 operating revenue guidance is primarily attributable to stronger than anticipated bookings and passenger yields, as well as a strong performance from the Company's loyalty program.
