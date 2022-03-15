(PLX AI) – Abbvie and Scripps Research announced a global collaboration to develop potential novel, direct-acting antiviral treatments for COVID-19.The initial SARS-CoV-2 research program at Calibr, the drug discovery and development division of …

Abbvie to Collaborate with Scripps on Covid-19 Antiviral Treatments

