Abbvie to Collaborate with Scripps on Covid-19 Antiviral Treatments
(PLX AI) – Abbvie and Scripps Research announced a global collaboration to develop potential novel, direct-acting antiviral treatments for COVID-19.The initial SARS-CoV-2 research program at Calibr, the drug discovery and development division of …
- The initial SARS-CoV-2 research program at Calibr, the drug discovery and development division of Scripps Research, was supported by funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
