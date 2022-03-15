Robit CEO Leaves; to Be Replaced by CFO
(PLX AI) – Robit CEO Tommi Lehtonen and the Board of Directors have jointly agreed that Lehtonen will leave the company effective immediately. The Board to appoint Arto Halonen as the company’s Group CEO as of 15th March 2022Halonen has acted as the …
- (PLX AI) – Robit CEO Tommi Lehtonen and the Board of Directors have jointly agreed that Lehtonen will leave the company effective immediately.
- The Board to appoint Arto Halonen as the company’s Group CEO as of 15th March 2022
- Halonen has acted as the company’s Group CFO and Group COO since March 2020
