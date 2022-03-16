checkAd

Maersk Drilling Gets $16.9 Million Contract in North Sea

(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures five-month UK contract for Maersk Resolve with a customer in the UK sector of the North Sea .The contract is expected to commence in April 2022, with an estimated duration of 150 daysThe contract value is …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures five-month UK contract for Maersk Resolve with a customer in the UK sector of the North Sea .
  • The contract is expected to commence in April 2022, with an estimated duration of 150 days
  • The contract value is approximately USD 16.9m, including mobilisation and demobilisation fees
  • The contract contains options to add additional work scopes with a total estimated duration of 85 days to the campaign
