Maersk Drilling Gets $16.9 Million Contract in North Sea
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures five-month UK contract for Maersk Resolve with a customer in the UK sector of the North Sea .
- The contract is expected to commence in April 2022, with an estimated duration of 150 days
- The contract value is approximately USD 16.9m, including mobilisation and demobilisation fees
- The contract contains options to add additional work scopes with a total estimated duration of 85 days to the campaign
