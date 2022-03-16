OMV Says to Stop Oil & Gas Production by 2050 in New Strategy
(PLX AI) – OMV aims to become a leading, integrated sustainable fuels, chemicals and materials company.OMV Net-zero (Scope 1, 2 and 3) to be reached by no later than 2050OMV stop oil & gas production for energy by 2050OMV Clean CCS Operating Result …
- (PLX AI) – OMV aims to become a leading, integrated sustainable fuels, chemicals and materials company.
- OMV Net-zero (Scope 1, 2 and 3) to be reached by no later than 2050
- OMV stop oil & gas production for energy by 2050
- OMV Clean CCS Operating Result of at least EUR 6 bn by 2030
- OMV Operating Cash Flow of at least EUR 7 bn by 2030
- OMV Mid- to long-term target ROACE at or above 12%
