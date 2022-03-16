(PLX AI) – OMV aims to become a leading, integrated sustainable fuels, chemicals and materials company.OMV Net-zero (Scope 1, 2 and 3) to be reached by no later than 2050OMV stop oil & gas production for energy by 2050OMV Clean CCS Operating Result …

OMV Says to Stop Oil & Gas Production by 2050 in New Strategy

