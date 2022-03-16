EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
(PLX AI) – EQT takes the next step on its strategic journey - joins forces with Baring Private Equity Asia, creating a scaled active ownership platform in Asia.EQT to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia for total consideration of EUR 6.8 billionThe …
- EQT to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia for total consideration of EUR 6.8 billion
- The private markets investment firm in Asia has EUR 17.7 billion of assets under management
- The combination is expected to be immediately high single digit accretive to EQT’s EPS
- Transaction is expected to close in Q4 2022
