BMW Sees 2022 Pretax Profit Increasing Significantly; Ukraine War Hits EBIT Margin
- (PLX AI) – BMW says 50 percent BEV share may be possible before 2030.
- BMW Outlook for 2022: Group earnings before taxes expected to increase significantly
- BMW Outlook for 2022: Automotive Segment revenues and EBIT will increase significantly
- BMW Outlook for 2022: EBIT margin is now forecast to be between 7-9%; says without Ukraine war it would have been 8-10%
