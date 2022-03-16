Investor AB Supports EQT Baring Deal, Will Vote for Share Issue at AGM
- (PLX AI) – Investor AB Investor supports EQT's acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia.
- Investor AB committed to vote in favor of the share issue authorization at EQT's Annual General Meeting
- Investor AB will remain the largest shareholder in EQT AB with an ownership of approximately 14.6 percent
