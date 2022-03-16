(PLX AI) – Investor AB Investor supports EQT's acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia.Investor AB committed to vote in favor of the share issue authorization at EQT's Annual General MeetingInvestor AB will remain the largest shareholder in EQT AB …

Investor AB Supports EQT Baring Deal, Will Vote for Share Issue at AGM

