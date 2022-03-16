Karo Pharma to Raise SEK 2.5 Billion at SEK 52 per Share
(PLX AI) – Karo Pharma resolves on a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 2.5 billion.The subscription price is SEK 52 per new shareThe last day of trading in the Karo Pharma share including the right to obtain subscription rights is …
- (PLX AI) – Karo Pharma resolves on a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 2.5 billion.
- The subscription price is SEK 52 per new share
- The last day of trading in the Karo Pharma share including the right to obtain subscription rights is March 21
- The subscription period will run from and including 28 March 2022 up to and including 11 April 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0