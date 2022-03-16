EQT Jumps 9% at Open After Buying Baring Private Equity Asia
(PLX AI) – EQT shares rose 9% at the open after it announced it would buy Baring Private Equity Asia in a transaction that would increase assets under management by 24%.The transaction is positive as it strengthens EQT's position in the fast growing …
- The transaction is positive as it strengthens EQT's position in the fast growing Asian market with a top player, analysts at SEB said
