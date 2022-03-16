BMW Rises 2.2% as Profit Still Set for Significant Increase Despite War in Ukraine
(PLX AI) – BMW shares rose 2.2% after the company said it still saw pretax profit increasing significantly in 2022 even after Russia invaded Ukraine. BMW also sees 7-9% EBIT margin, with a 1 percentage point impact from the warThe guidance is solid …
- BMW also sees 7-9% EBIT margin, with a 1 percentage point impact from the war
- The guidance is solid given the impact from Ukraine, analysts at Goldman Sachs said
- The underlying auto margin guidance, in the absence of the war in Ukraine, would have been in line with expectations, Goldman said
