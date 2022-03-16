Starbucks Says Founder Schultz Returns as Interim CEO as Johnson Retires
(PLX AI) – Starbucks chief executive officer Kevin Johnson to retire.Starbucks appointed Howard Schultz as interim chief executive officerSchultz will also rejoin the company’s Board of Directors
- (PLX AI) – Starbucks chief executive officer Kevin Johnson to retire.
- Starbucks appointed Howard Schultz as interim chief executive officer
- Schultz will also rejoin the company’s Board of Directors
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0