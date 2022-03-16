checkAd

Starbucks Says Founder Schultz Returns as Interim CEO as Johnson Retires

(PLX AI) – Starbucks chief executive officer Kevin Johnson to retire.Starbucks appointed Howard Schultz as interim chief executive officerSchultz will also rejoin the company’s Board of Directors

  • (PLX AI) – Starbucks chief executive officer Kevin Johnson to retire.
  • Starbucks appointed Howard Schultz as interim chief executive officer
  • Schultz will also rejoin the company’s Board of Directors

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 83,35$, was eine Steigerung von +0,28% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  14   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Starbucks Says Founder Schultz Returns as Interim CEO as Johnson Retires (PLX AI) – Starbucks chief executive officer Kevin Johnson to retire.Starbucks appointed Howard Schultz as interim chief executive officerSchultz will also rejoin the company’s Board of Directors

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Subsea 7 Gets Contract Worth USD 150-300 Million
OMV Says to Stop Oil & Gas Production by 2050 in New Strategy
Mercedes-Benz Sets up New Battery Plant in US; Partners with Envision for Cell Factory
BMW Sees 2022 Pretax Profit Increasing Significantly; Ukraine War Hits EBIT Margin
E.ON 2022 Guidance Tops Expectations
Siemens Mobility Gets Hydrogen Train Order in Bavaria
Nagarro FY Revenue EUR 546 Million
Inditex FY Revenue Tops Estimates; Sees Stable Gross Margin in 2022
Oracle Extends Cerner Offer Expiration Date to April 13
Titel
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Vestas, Nordex, Siemens Gamesa Upgraded at BofA as Wind Demand Set to Accelerate
DocuSign Revenue Guidance Below Consensus; Shares Dive
OMV Says Borealis Declines EuroChem's Offer for Nitrogen Business
Solvay Considers Plans to Separate into 2 Listed Companies
Credit Suisse Says Its Market Risk Exposure to Russia Is Not Significant
Bayer to Sell Environmental Science Business to Cinven for $2.6 Billion
CrowdStrike Q4 Revenue, Profit Beat Expectations; Q1 Guidance Ahead of Consensus
Veon Repays RUB 30 Billion Loan to VTB Bank
Ørsted to Build 675 MW Power-to-X-Facility on the US Gulf Coast for Maersk
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures