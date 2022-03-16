(PLX AI) – Duerr plans to increase dividend to €0.50 per share.Duerr 2021 free cash flow reached €120.8 millionDuerr 2021 EBIT before extraordinary effects doubled to €199.1 million

Duerr to Increase Dividend to EUR 0.50 per Share as FY Adj. EBIT Doubles to EUR 199 Million

