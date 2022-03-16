checkAd

DNB Takeover of Sbanken to Go Through After Clearance from Norwegian Competition Tribunal

(PLX AI) – Sbanken says DNB voluntary tender offer for Sbanken ASA gets competition clearance from the Norwegian Competition TribunalSettlement details:Sbanken Regulatory Approvals Condition for completion of the Offer has been fulfilledSbanken …

  • (PLX AI) – Sbanken says DNB voluntary tender offer for Sbanken ASA gets competition clearance from the Norwegian Competition Tribunal
  • Settlement details:
  • Sbanken Regulatory Approvals Condition for completion of the Offer has been fulfilled
  • Sbanken following settlement, Offeror will hold approximately 91.2% of the Shares and intends to carry out a compulsory acquisition
Autor: PLX AI
