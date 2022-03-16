DNB Takeover of Sbanken to Go Through After Clearance from Norwegian Competition Tribunal
(PLX AI) – Sbanken says DNB voluntary tender offer for Sbanken ASA gets competition clearance from the Norwegian Competition TribunalSettlement details:Sbanken Regulatory Approvals Condition for completion of the Offer has been fulfilledSbanken …
- (PLX AI) – Sbanken says DNB voluntary tender offer for Sbanken ASA gets competition clearance from the Norwegian Competition Tribunal
- Settlement details:
- Sbanken Regulatory Approvals Condition for completion of the Offer has been fulfilled
- Sbanken following settlement, Offeror will hold approximately 91.2% of the Shares and intends to carry out a compulsory acquisition
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0