Thyssenkrupp Says Free Cash Flow Impacted More Strongly Than Expected by Negative Price Effects
(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says business performance will be impacted by the far-reaching macroeconomic and geopolitical consequences of the war in Ukraine.Thyssenkrupp says in March negative effects occurred primarily in the steel and automotive …
- (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says business performance will be impacted by the far-reaching macroeconomic and geopolitical consequences of the war in Ukraine.
- Thyssenkrupp says in March negative effects occurred primarily in the steel and automotive supply businesses
- Thyssenkrupp continues to assume that adjusted EBIT for the second quarter will still be above the previous quarter
- Thyssenkrupp says free cash flow will be impacted more strongly than previously expected by negative price effects
