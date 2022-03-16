checkAd

Thyssenkrupp Says Free Cash Flow Impacted More Strongly Than Expected by Negative Price Effects

(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says business performance will be impacted by the far-reaching macroeconomic and geopolitical consequences of the war in Ukraine.Thyssenkrupp says in March negative effects occurred primarily in the steel and automotive …

  • (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says business performance will be impacted by the far-reaching macroeconomic and geopolitical consequences of the war in Ukraine.
  • Thyssenkrupp says in March negative effects occurred primarily in the steel and automotive supply businesses
  • Thyssenkrupp continues to assume that adjusted EBIT for the second quarter will still be above the previous quarter
  • Thyssenkrupp says free cash flow will be impacted more strongly than previously expected by negative price effects

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 9,61, was eine Steigerung von +1,69% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  81   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Thyssenkrupp Says Free Cash Flow Impacted More Strongly Than Expected by Negative Price Effects (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says business performance will be impacted by the far-reaching macroeconomic and geopolitical consequences of the war in Ukraine.Thyssenkrupp says in March negative effects occurred primarily in the steel and automotive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser System Order for EUR 2 Million in Finland
OMV Says to Stop Oil & Gas Production by 2050 in New Strategy
Siemens Mobility Gets Hydrogen Train Order in Bavaria
Equinor Gas Production Increase May Boost Free Cash Flow by 10%, Analysts Say
BMW Sees 2022 Pretax Profit Increasing Significantly; Ukraine War Hits EBIT Margin
Inditex FY Revenue Tops Estimates; Sees Stable Gross Margin in 2022
E.ON 2022 Guidance Tops Expectations
Kuehne+Nagel Partners with Alphabet's X Project Chorus on Logistics Solutions
Maersk Drilling Gets $16.9 Million Contract in North Sea
Titel
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Vestas, Nordex, Siemens Gamesa Upgraded at BofA as Wind Demand Set to Accelerate
DocuSign Revenue Guidance Below Consensus; Shares Dive
OMV Says Borealis Declines EuroChem's Offer for Nitrogen Business
Solvay Considers Plans to Separate into 2 Listed Companies
Credit Suisse Says Its Market Risk Exposure to Russia Is Not Significant
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser System Order for EUR 2 Million in Finland
Bayer to Sell Environmental Science Business to Cinven for $2.6 Billion
CrowdStrike Q4 Revenue, Profit Beat Expectations; Q1 Guidance Ahead of Consensus
Veon Repays RUB 30 Billion Loan to VTB Bank
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures