CIE Automotive Starts Share Buyback of up to EUR 150 Million
(PLX AI) – CIE Automotive launches a share buyback program for up to EUR 150 million.The Company plans to buy shares in the market until it accumulates 5% of the share capitalConsequently, up to a maximum of 6,127,500 shares will be acquired
