Grenke Sees 2022 Net Income Falling to EUR 75-85 Million

(PLX AI) – Grenke FY 2021 net income EUR 95.2 million.FY net interest income EUR 366.8 millionOutlook FY 2022 net income EUR 75-85 millionSees new leasing business between EUR 2.0 and 2.2 billionOutlook 2024: Doubling of new leasing business and net …

  • (PLX AI) – Grenke FY 2021 net income EUR 95.2 million.
  • FY net interest income EUR 366.8 million
  • Outlook FY 2022 net income EUR 75-85 million
  • Sees new leasing business between EUR 2.0 and 2.2 billion
  • Outlook 2024: Doubling of new leasing business and net profit excluding special items compared to financial year 2021

Autor: PLX AI
