Grenke Sees 2022 Net Income Falling to EUR 75-85 Million

(PLX AI) – Grenke FY 2021 net income EUR 95.2 million.FY net interest income EUR 366.8 millionOutlook FY 2022 net income EUR 75-85 millionSees new leasing business between EUR 2.0 and 2.2 billionOutlook 2024: Doubling of new leasing business and net …

