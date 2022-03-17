Grenke Sees 2022 Net Income Falling to EUR 75-85 Million
(PLX AI) – Grenke FY 2021 net income EUR 95.2 million.FY net interest income EUR 366.8 millionOutlook FY 2022 net income EUR 75-85 millionSees new leasing business between EUR 2.0 and 2.2 billionOutlook 2024: Doubling of new leasing business and net …
- (PLX AI) – Grenke FY 2021 net income EUR 95.2 million.
- FY net interest income EUR 366.8 million
- Outlook FY 2022 net income EUR 75-85 million
- Sees new leasing business between EUR 2.0 and 2.2 billion
- Outlook 2024: Doubling of new leasing business and net profit excluding special items compared to financial year 2021
