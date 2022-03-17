HusCompagniet FY Revenue Tops Expectations; Keeps 2022 Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – HusCompagniet FY 2021 revenue DKK 4,315 million vs. DKK 4,215 million.Outlook FY 2022 EBIT DKK 370-400 million (unchanged)Outlook FY revenue DKK 4,350-4,650 million (unchanged)Says quickly adapted with price adjustments throughout the …
- (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet FY 2021 revenue DKK 4,315 million vs. DKK 4,215 million.
- Outlook FY 2022 EBIT DKK 370-400 million (unchanged)
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 4,350-4,650 million (unchanged)
- Says quickly adapted with price adjustments throughout the year and succeeded in maintaining stable supply chains and secure deliveries
- Says private customers especially in Denmark being more hesitant
- Says we expect a lower market demand to continue
