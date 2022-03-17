checkAd

AstraZeneca Settles Patent Litigation for Ultomiris with $775 Million Payment

(PLX AI) – AstraZeneca announces settlement of patent litigation for Ultomiris.AstraZeneca says agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical resolving all patent disputesUnder the terms of the agreement, Alexion, AstraZeneca's Rare Disease group, will make …

  • (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca announces settlement of patent litigation for Ultomiris.
  • AstraZeneca says agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical resolving all patent disputes
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Alexion, AstraZeneca's Rare Disease group, will make a single payment of $775 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • No further amounts are payable by either party
  • The settlement does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2022

Autor: PLX AI
