AstraZeneca Settles Patent Litigation for Ultomiris with $775 Million Payment
- (PLX AI) – AstraZeneca announces settlement of patent litigation for Ultomiris.
- AstraZeneca says agreement with Chugai Pharmaceutical resolving all patent disputes
- Under the terms of the agreement, Alexion, AstraZeneca's Rare Disease group, will make a single payment of $775 million in the second quarter of 2022
- No further amounts are payable by either party
- The settlement does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2022
