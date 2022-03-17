checkAd

Maersk Rises 2.3% as SEB Says Buy on Robust Demand

(PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2.3% as analysts at SEB reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock, saying demand remains robust despite inflation.Container rates have declined slightly in line with seasonality and should stabilize over the …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2.3% as analysts at SEB reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock, saying demand remains robust despite inflation.
  • Container rates have declined slightly in line with seasonality and should stabilize over the coming weeks, SEB said
  • Price target DKK 28.000 implies 23% upside
  • Demand is uncertain, but hasn't softened yet and the strong financial position of the US consumer is likely to mitigate part of the negative effect from increased inflation, SEB said

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 3221,40, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  32   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Maersk Rises 2.3% as SEB Says Buy on Robust Demand (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose 2.3% as analysts at SEB reiterated their buy recommendation on the stock, saying demand remains robust despite inflation.Container rates have declined slightly in line with seasonality and should stabilize over the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser System Order for EUR 2 Million in Finland
MorphoSys Q4 EBIT EUR -325 Million
Thyssenkrupp Says Free Cash Flow Impacted More Strongly Than Expected by Negative Price Effects
Equinor Gas Production Increase May Boost Free Cash Flow by 10%, Analysts Say
Duerr to Increase Dividend to EUR 0.50 per Share as FY Adj. EBIT Doubles to EUR 199 Million
DIC Asset Says Secured 51% of Shares in VIB Vermögen
Starbucks Says Founder Schultz Returns as Interim CEO as Johnson Retires
DNB Takeover of Sbanken to Go Through After Clearance from Norwegian Competition Tribunal
CIE Automotive Starts Share Buyback of up to EUR 150 Million
1&1 FY EBITDA EUR 711.3 Million
Titel
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Vestas, Nordex, Siemens Gamesa Upgraded at BofA as Wind Demand Set to Accelerate
DocuSign Revenue Guidance Below Consensus; Shares Dive
OMV Says Borealis Declines EuroChem's Offer for Nitrogen Business
Solvay Considers Plans to Separate into 2 Listed Companies
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser System Order for EUR 2 Million in Finland
MorphoSys Q4 EBIT EUR -325 Million
Veon Repays RUB 30 Billion Loan to VTB Bank
Siemens Mobility Gets Hydrogen Train Order in Bavaria
Ambu Names Thomas Schmidt New CFO
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures