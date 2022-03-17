checkAd

Signet Jumps in Premarket Trading After Q4 Revenue Beat Expectations

  • (PLX AI) – Signet Q4 revenue USD 2,811.3 million vs. estimate USD 2,775 million.
  • Q4 operating income USD 402.4 million
  • Q4 EPS USD 4.91
  • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 5.01 vs. estimate USD 5.01
  • Outlook FY revenue $8.03-8.25 billion
  • Outlook FY operating income $921-974 million
