Signet Jumps in Premarket Trading After Q4 Revenue Beat Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Signet Q4 revenue USD 2,811.3 million vs. estimate USD 2,775 million.
- Q4 operating income USD 402.4 million
- Q4 EPS USD 4.91
- Q4 adjusted EPS USD 5.01 vs. estimate USD 5.01
- Outlook FY revenue $8.03-8.25 billion
- Outlook FY operating income $921-974 million
