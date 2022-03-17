Accenture Rises in Premarket Trading After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Guidance Raised
- (PLX AI) – Accenture Q2 revenue USD 15,000 million vs. estimate USD 14,650 million.
- Q2 EPS USD 2.54 vs. estimate USD 2.37
- Q2 operating income USD 2,060 million
- Outlook FY free cash flow USD 8,000-8,500 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth 24-26%, up rom 19-22% previously
