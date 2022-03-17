Flyr Gets NOK 10 Million Investment from TV 2 Invest
(PLX AI) – Flyr says TV 2 Invest shall subscribe for shares in the Company for an amount of NOK 10 million.Flyr to issue 11,528,440 new shares to TV 2 Invest at a subscription price per share of NOK 0.86742
