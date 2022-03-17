checkAd

FedEx Q3 Revenue Beats, but Adj. EPS Misses Estimates; Guidance Raised

(PLX AI) – FedEx Q3 revenue USD 23,600 million vs. estimate USD 23,400 million.Q3 EPS USD 4.2Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.59 vs. estimate USD 4.64FedEx Outlook FY Earnings per diluted share of $18.60 to $19.60 before the year-end MTM retirement plans …

  • (PLX AI) – FedEx Q3 revenue USD 23,600 million vs. estimate USD 23,400 million.
  • Q3 EPS USD 4.2
  • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.59 vs. estimate USD 4.64
  • FedEx Outlook FY Earnings per diluted share of $18.60 to $19.60 before the year-end MTM retirement plans accounting adjustment, up from $18.25 to $19.25 previously
  • Outlook FY Capital spending of $7.0 billion, compared to the prior forecast of $7.2 billion

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 240,14$, was eine Steigerung von +5,00% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

FedEx Q3 Revenue Beats, but Adj. EPS Misses Estimates; Guidance Raised (PLX AI) – FedEx Q3 revenue USD 23,600 million vs. estimate USD 23,400 million.Q3 EPS USD 4.2Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.59 vs. estimate USD 4.64FedEx Outlook FY Earnings per diluted share of $18.60 to $19.60 before the year-end MTM retirement plans …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Verbund FY Net Income EUR 873.6 Million
1&1 FY EBITDA EUR 711.3 Million
United Internet Raises Sales Guidance for 2022
AstraZeneca Settles Patent Litigation for Ultomiris with $775 Million Payment
CIE Automotive Starts Share Buyback of up to EUR 150 Million
Accenture Rises in Premarket Trading After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Guidance Raised
Grenke Sees 2022 Net Income Falling to EUR 75-85 Million
Lennar Q1 Revenue Tops Estimates; Raises FY Home Deliveries
Signet Jumps in Premarket Trading After Q4 Revenue Beat Expectations
Vossloh FY Earnings Beat Estimates; Sees Rising Sales, EBIT in 2022
Titel
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Vestas, Nordex, Siemens Gamesa Upgraded at BofA as Wind Demand Set to Accelerate
DocuSign Revenue Guidance Below Consensus; Shares Dive
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser System Order for EUR 2 Million in Finland
Solvay Considers Plans to Separate into 2 Listed Companies
MorphoSys Q4 EBIT EUR -325 Million
Ambu Names Thomas Schmidt New CFO
OMV Says to Stop Oil & Gas Production by 2050 in New Strategy
Veon Repays RUB 30 Billion Loan to VTB Bank
Siemens Mobility Gets Hydrogen Train Order in Bavaria
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures