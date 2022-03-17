FedEx Q3 Revenue Beats, but Adj. EPS Misses Estimates; Guidance Raised

(PLX AI) – FedEx Q3 revenue USD 23,600 million vs. estimate USD 23,400 million.Q3 EPS USD 4.2Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.59 vs. estimate USD 4.64FedEx Outlook FY Earnings per diluted share of $18.60 to $19.60 before the year-end MTM retirement plans …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer