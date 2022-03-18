Veon Reiterates Currency Election on Ruble-Denominated Notes
- (PLX AI) – Veon Holdings B.V. reiterates currency election on its ruble-denominated notes.
- Reiterates currency election terms for the holders of the following ruble denominated notes:
- VEON Holdings B.V., RUB 20 billion (c.USD 194 million) 6.30% ruble denominated notes, maturing June 2025
- VEON Holdings B.V., RUB 10 billion (c.USD 97 million) 6.50% ruble denominated notes maturing September 2025
- VEON Holdings B.V., RUB 20 billion (c.USD 194 million) 8.125% ruble denominated notes maturing September 2026
- As a result of this currency exchange option being applicable, holders of the Notes may receive payments of interest or principal, as the case may be, in U.S. dollars
