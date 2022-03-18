Telenor's Sale of Myanmar Unit Approved by Local Authorities
(PLX AI) – Telenor says sale of Telenor Myanmar approved by Myanmar authorities.Final regulatory approval to the sale of Telenor Myanmar to M1 GroupMyanmar authorities made it a condition that M1 Group should have a local partner in the ownership of …
- (PLX AI) – Telenor says sale of Telenor Myanmar approved by Myanmar authorities.
- Final regulatory approval to the sale of Telenor Myanmar to M1 Group
- Myanmar authorities made it a condition that M1 Group should have a local partner in the ownership of Telenor Myanmar after the transaction between Telenor and M1 closes
- Telenor has to leave Myanmar to be able to adhere to our own values on human rights and responsible business, company says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0