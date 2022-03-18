checkAd

EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share

(PLX AI) – EDF announces the launch and the terms of a share capital increase for an amount of more than 3.1 billion euros with preferential subscription rights.EDF Subscription ratio: 2 new shares for 13 existing sharesEDF Subscription price: 6.35 …

  • (PLX AI) – EDF announces the launch and the terms of a share capital increase for an amount of more than 3.1 billion euros with preferential subscription rights.
  • EDF Subscription ratio: 2 new shares for 13 existing shares
  • EDF Subscription price: 6.35 euros per new share
