EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
(PLX AI) – EDF announces the launch and the terms of a share capital increase for an amount of more than 3.1 billion euros with preferential subscription rights.EDF Subscription ratio: 2 new shares for 13 existing sharesEDF Subscription price: 6.35 …
- (PLX AI) – EDF announces the launch and the terms of a share capital increase for an amount of more than 3.1 billion euros with preferential subscription rights.
- EDF Subscription ratio: 2 new shares for 13 existing shares
- EDF Subscription price: 6.35 euros per new share
