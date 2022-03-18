Kongsberg Gruppen Gets NOK 240 Million Contract for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen signs agreement to supply air-to-air pylons for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.
- Kongsberg says agreement worth NOK 240 million
- The agreement covers the next three production lots (15-17) for all variants of the aircraft
- Kongsberg supplied more than 2000 air-to-air pylons to date
