Bechtle Sees Significant Growth in Revenue, Earnings in 2022
- (PLX AI) – Bechtle says 2022 revenue and earnings are to achieve significant growth.
- Bechtle intends to keep the EBT margin at a high level
- Bechtle currently expects the supply chain bottlenecks to be clearly noticeable at least in the first half of the year
- But says customers' willingness to invest remains high
- Says forecast is ambitious but realistic
