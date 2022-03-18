NKT Has More Than 33% Upside on European Electrification, Danske Says
- (PLX AI) – NKT is well positioned to benefit from the electrification trends in Europe, analysts at Danske Bank said, resuming coverage with a buy rating.
- Price target of DKK 400 implies more than 33% upside
- Electrification will be a long-term growth driver for all of NKT's business areas, and especially its core business of power cables, Danske said
- Photonics will eventually be divested, with an estimated enterprise value of EUR 235 million: Danske
- NKT shares were up 1.6% in early trading
