Saab Inches Higher as BofA Hikes Price Target on Strong Defense Exposure
(PLX AI) – Saab shares rose 1% as Bank of America analysts lifted their price target on the stock and reiterated a buy recommendation.Price target raised to SEK 400 from SEK 372Saab is likely to benefit from strong exposure to the Swedish defense …
- (PLX AI) – Saab shares rose 1% as Bank of America analysts lifted their price target on the stock and reiterated a buy recommendation.
- Price target raised to SEK 400 from SEK 372
- Saab is likely to benefit from strong exposure to the Swedish defense budget, while also making good progress on large programs like the Gripen fighter, BofA said
- Short-term benefits will mostly involve higher service and spare parts as well as higher orders of already existing and quick-to-manufacture equipment to refill inventory gaps of weapons sent to Ukraine
- NOTE: Saab sub-supplier Kebni announced yesterday a supplementary order from Saab for NLAW missile components
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0