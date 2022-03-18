checkAd

Eni Targets Average Yearly Capex EUR 7 Billion in 2022-2025

(PLX AI) – Eni announces enhanced path towards net zero, including a 35% reduction by 2030.Eni sees buyback upside for scenarios over 90 $/bblEni targets average yearly capex EUR 7 billion during the plan with EUR 7.7 billion in 2022Eni targets cash …

  • (PLX AI) – Eni announces enhanced path towards net zero, including a 35% reduction by 2030.
  • Eni sees buyback upside for scenarios over 90 $/bbl
  • Eni targets average yearly capex EUR 7 billion during the plan with EUR 7.7 billion in 2022
  • Eni targets cash neutrality below $45/bbl along the plan period
  • Around 25% of capex is allocated to increasing renewable capacity and customer base, implementing circular economy projects, building incremental biorefining capacity and expanding sustainable mobility proposition
