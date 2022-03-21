(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group AG proposes new appointments to the Board of Directors.Credit Suisse proposing Mirko Bianchi, Keyu Jin and Amanda (Mandy) Norton for election as non-executive membersCredit Suisse says Christian Gellerstad will become …

Credit Suisse Says Christian Gellerstad to Become Vice-Chairman

