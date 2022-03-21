checkAd

Credit Suisse Says Christian Gellerstad to Become Vice-Chairman

(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group AG proposes new appointments to the Board of Directors.Credit Suisse proposing Mirko Bianchi, Keyu Jin and Amanda (Mandy) Norton for election as non-executive membersCredit Suisse says Christian Gellerstad will become …

  • (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group AG proposes new appointments to the Board of Directors.
  • Credit Suisse proposing Mirko Bianchi, Keyu Jin and Amanda (Mandy) Norton for election as non-executive members
  • Credit Suisse says Christian Gellerstad will become Vice-Chair and Lead Independent Director
  • Severin Schwan, Kai S. Nargolwala and Juan Colombas have informed the Board that they will not stand for re-election

Autor: PLX AI
