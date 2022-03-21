Credit Suisse Says Christian Gellerstad to Become Vice-Chairman
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Group AG proposes new appointments to the Board of Directors.
- Credit Suisse proposing Mirko Bianchi, Keyu Jin and Amanda (Mandy) Norton for election as non-executive members
- Credit Suisse says Christian Gellerstad will become Vice-Chair and Lead Independent Director
- Severin Schwan, Kai S. Nargolwala and Juan Colombas have informed the Board that they will not stand for re-election
