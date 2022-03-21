Norske Skog Resuming Production at Bruck Paper Mill
(PLX AI) – Norske Skog says production to gradually resume today at the Bruck paper mill.Mill will gradually resume production as energy markets have stabilized to some extent and commercial terms reflecting the current energy situation have been …
- (PLX AI) – Norske Skog says production to gradually resume today at the Bruck paper mill.
- Mill will gradually resume production as energy markets have stabilized to some extent and commercial terms reflecting the current energy situation have been entered into with customers, the company said
