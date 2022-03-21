Julius Baer Says Its Market Risk Exposure to Russia Is Not Significant
- (PLX AI) – Julius Baer gives update on Russia.
- Julius Baer collateral value of Russian assets was reduced to zero in February
- Julius Baer market risk exposure to Russia is not significant and is tightly managed
- The net asset value of the advisory subsidiary Julius Baer CIS Ltd. in Moscow amounted to CHF 0.4 million as at 31 December 2021
- The Group is reducing its local activities in line with contractual agreements
