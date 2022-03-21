Salzgitter Profit Guidance for 2022 Higher Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Salzgitter outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-750 million vs. consensus EUR 623 million.Outlook FY sales of just under EUR 11 billion vs. consensus EUR 10.5 billionSays had "decidedly" encouraging start to the year and sees a sustained, …
- (PLX AI) – Salzgitter outlook FY pretax profit EUR 600-750 million vs. consensus EUR 623 million.
- Outlook FY sales of just under EUR 11 billion vs. consensus EUR 10.5 billion
- Says had "decidedly" encouraging start to the year and sees a sustained, strong profit trend, above all in the strip steel business
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0