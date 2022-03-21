Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
- (PLX AI) – Vallourec Philippe Guillemot is replacing Edouard Guinotte as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
- Vallourec says to accelerate the Company’s transformation and growth trajectory
- Guillemot appointed for 4 years
- He was CEO of Elior Group previously
