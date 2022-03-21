checkAd

Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO

(PLX AI) – Vallourec Philippe Guillemot is replacing Edouard Guinotte as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Vallourec says to accelerate the Company’s transformation and growth trajectoryGuillemot appointed for 4 yearsHe was CEO of Elior Group …

  • (PLX AI) – Vallourec Philippe Guillemot is replacing Edouard Guinotte as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
  • Vallourec says to accelerate the Company’s transformation and growth trajectory
  • Guillemot appointed for 4 years
  • He was CEO of Elior Group previously
