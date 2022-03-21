(PLX AI) – S&T says grosso tec AG intends submitting a partial offer for up to 8.32% of S&T AG shares.Offer at EUR 15.30 per shareThe Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO) of S&T AG, Dipl.-Ing. Hannes Niederhauser, is shareholder of the Bidder …

S&T Says Grosso Tec to Submit EUR 15.30 per Share Offer for 8.32% Stake

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer