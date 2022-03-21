S&T Says Grosso Tec to Submit EUR 15.30 per Share Offer for 8.32% Stake
(PLX AI) – S&T says grosso tec AG intends submitting a partial offer for up to 8.32% of S&T AG shares.Offer at EUR 15.30 per shareThe Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO) of S&T AG, Dipl.-Ing. Hannes Niederhauser, is shareholder of the Bidder …
- Offer at EUR 15.30 per share
- The Chairman of the Executive Board (CEO) of S&T AG, Dipl.-Ing. Hannes Niederhauser, is shareholder of the Bidder holding 47.5% of the Bidder shares
- In addition, grosso holding GmbH also holds 47.5% of the shares in grosso tec AG
