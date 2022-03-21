Deutsche Bank to Benefit from Higher Rates, Volume, BofA Says in Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank stands to benefit from higher interest rates and volume tailwinds, which should support its revenues, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to neutral from underperform.
- Price target raised to EUR 11.50 from EUR 10
- Better Corporate Bank and Private Bank revenues outweigh higher costs and writedowns due to Russia, BofA said
- Shares are up nearly 2% in morning trading
